Beijing 2022 Men's curling: 'The Rejects' aiming to win bronze for Team USA

USA's men's curling team will not be able to repeat their gold from PyeongChang 2018.

In the semi-final at Beijing 2022, they were eventually beaten 8-4 by Great Britain.

However, they are still in with a chance of securing bronze, as they prepare to face Canada.

This close-knit team will also be looking to enjoy themselves having come so far, with Matt Hamilton saying on Instagram that he "couldn’t ask for a better crew to duke it out against the world with".

John Shuster, skip

Team USA's skip, John Shuster, has plenty of Olympic pedigree, with this being his fifth Games, competing in the men's team curling in all of them.

He has also tasted success in the greatest of tournaments, winning gold at PyeongChang 2018 and bronze at Torino 2006.

The 39-year-old was a flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony following a vote by fellow Team USA athletes.

He was the first curling athlete to be selected for the honour and said through Team USA: "Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honour.

"When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games.

"Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honours of my sporting career."

Nicknamed Shoostie, he is also an entrepreneur and public speaker.

John Landsteiner, lead

The 31-year-old is competing in his third Games, having won gold alongside Shuster at PyeongChang 2018 and coming ninth at Sochi 2014.

After the Games at Sochi, Shuster and Landsteiner were left out of the US Curling Association's High Performance Programme (HPP) and formed a team they called 'The Rejects'.

This rink went on to win the 2015 national title with Team Shuster welcomed back to the HPP in 2016.

Victory in the Olympic Trials followed, and then came that incredible gold in PyeongChang.

This was Landsteiner's second global medal after his 2016 world bronze.

Landsteiner works as an Integrity Engineer for Lake Superior Consulting and started curling as an eight-year-old after watching his father.

He says: “I don’t like contact sports, I don’t like confrontation. It’s challenging, it’s unique, it’s social. It kind of works for me as a born introvert, quiet guy.”

Matt Hamilton, second

Hamilton is another in this team who won gold at PyeongChang 2018, which was his first Olympic Winter Games.

He also came sixth in the mixed doubles during that tournament with his sister, Rebecca.

The 32-year-old - who turns 33 on the day of the gold medal match - paid tribute to the effect she has had on his curling, saying: “My sister has had the biggest impact on my performance.

"I’m super competitive and when Becca took up the game I knew I had to stay ahead of her. Steel sharpens steel and she made me refine and hone my game to get to where it is now. She is an absolute stud and I owe her a lot for the success I’ve had.”

Before Sochi 2014, he actually played second for two-time national champion skip Craig Brown and had been a regular opponent of Shuster before going on to join him.

Outside of curling, Hamilton works as a technician with Spectrum Brands and having attracted attention for his moustache, he is growing his hair to donate to a children's wig foundation.

He's also raising money for Stache Strong which has raised more than $1.75 million for brain cancer research.

Christopher Plys, third

Christopher Plys is the newest member of the rink and the only starter who did not win gold at PyeongChang 2018.

Plys was an alternate for Shuster at Vancouver 2010 but joined the team to replace Tyler George who decided to take an extended break from competitive curling.

This time around, he also came eighth in the mixed doubles alongside Vicky Persinger.

A world junior champion back in 2008 alongside his brother Daniel, Plys helped USA to fifth at last year's World Championship.

Away from curling, the 34-year-old founded a charity called Project Joy, which feeds needy children.

Two years ago, Daniel rode his longboard 2,500 miles down the Mississippi River trail, from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, to raise money for Project Joy.

Plys says he is most proud of being in his high school's Hall of Fame having almost failed to graduate due to "poor attendance".

He said "That’s my favourite one. I’m sure there are some teachers there that walk by that wall and see my picture and just roll their eyes.”

An Olympic medal might even top that award.

When can I watch USA's men's curling team in action?

Having already played 10 games to reach this stage, USA will now be facing Canada in the bronze medal match.

That will take place on Friday 18 February at 14:05 Beijing time (00:05 in Duluth, Minnesota).