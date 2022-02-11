Olympic champion Matt Hamilton: Curling for charity – and gold

Fashion statements in Olympic curling competition is nothing new. For years, the Norwegian curling team’s pants have captured global attention

Matt Hamilton wants to make more than just a fashion statement.

At Beijing 2022, the American, famous for his moustache, is growing his hair for charity. His locks were getting a lot of attention at a pre-competition press conference.

"It's been quite a journey,” Hamilton explained ahead of their opening round match with ROC. “I'm going to cut it and donate it to a children's wig foundation. And I'm trying to raise some money with one of the charities I'm working with, an awesome non-profit out of New York that is doing brain cancer research."

That non-profit is called Stache Strong, which has raised more than $1.75 million for the cause. It's not the first time Hamilton has grown his hair for the cause, posting on Twitter about it back in April 2021.

"So everyone knows, the hair, aside from being awesome, is going to get cut for charity and I’m hoping to raise some money for @StacheStrong in the process," said Hamilton.

Part of John Shuster’s defending Olympic champions team, Hamilton and company won that first match in a thriller, 6-5, but lost to Sweden, 7-4 a day later.

Hamilton’s hair isn’t his only fashion statement at the Games. The 32-year-old is making waves with a colourful pair of sneakers.

The flashy trainers are multicoloured and unmatching: the left shoe features a yellow Swoosh and red laces with the front featuring a black and white print; the right with yellow laces, green, yellow, red and blues highlighted on the front of the shoe.

“I just thought they’re sweet. Here we are with some wild shoes,” said Hamilton, according to the Associated Press.