Badminton HYLO Open 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia live in action

It's redemption time for Lee Zii Jia at the 2022 HYLO Open in Saarbrucken, Germany (1-6 November).

The Malaysian badminton star suffered a shock first round exit at the French Open last week losing to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 19-21, 18-21.

Lee's performance in the French capital was an unexpected setback, after he had reached the Denmark Open men's singles final (losing to Shi Yuqi of China) the week before. It was his first BWF World Tour final appearance since winning the Thailand Open in May.

What can we expect from the 24-year-old in Germany?

Lee is seeded second and will face Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the first round.

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) is top seed.

Lee's draw at 2022 HYLO Open

Zii Jia is seeded second in Saarbrucken, putting him in the bottom quarter of the draw for the Super 300 event on the BWF World Tour.

He could face India's Srikanth Kidambi in round two, should he get through his opening match against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Jonatan Christie could then follow in the quarter-finals.

Fouth-seeded 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) potentially awaits in the semis.

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia's tough road to the top

HYLO Open 2022: How to watch

The HYLO Open 2022 will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

It will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Saarbrucken.