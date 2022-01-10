PV Sindhu eyes Commonwealth, Asian Games golds and All England title in 2022

A quick glance at PV Sindhu’s medal cabinet reveals what a magnificent career the 26-year-old Indian badminton player has had thus far.

Two Olympic medals, five medals at the world championships, including gold in 2019, silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games and a BWF World Tour Finals title highlight PV Sindhu’s enviable list of achievements.

Barring an Olympic gold, the only other major medals missing from PV Sindhu’s haul are golds at the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the prestigious All England Open title. PV Sindhu is aiming to check off three of the four medals in her bucket list in a hectic 2022 season.

“This year I would like to win the Commonwealth gold, Asian Games title and the All England besides the world championships,” PV Sindhu told PTI.

This year’s All England Open will be held in March while the Commonwealth Games 2022 begins in July at Birmingham, England. The Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, will be held in September just after the badminton world championships in August.

The Indian badminton ace will begin the 2022 BWF season at her home event, the India Open, on Tuesday.

While she has already been managing her workload over the past couple of years, it will become even more important in a packed year like 2022, which will have the Asian Games and CWG in addition to the annual events.

“It will be important to pick and choose the events as there are a lot of tournaments. We have to plan carefully to maintain my ranking and to find my best form at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” PV Sindhu said.

The world No. 7 is hoping to build on a successful 2021. PV Sindhu won the Olympic bronze, BWF World Tour Finals silver medal and reached three semi-finals during the business end of the 2021 BWF season.

“The last year was good - there were a few semis and the BWF World Tour Finals silver. I lost in the world championships quarter-finals but I gave my best. Of course, the Olympic medal was big for me,” PV Sindhu added.

PV Sindhu begins as the top seed at the India Open and is the favourite in a field which also has fellow Indian Olympic medallist and former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal.