Parupalli Kashyap out until March with injury

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist and London 2012 Olympian Parupalli Kashyap will be out of action for three months after sustaining a calf injury at the All India senior ranking tournament in December 2021.

“It is a Grade 1 pull, so I will be out of action for six weeks. It will take me three weeks to get back on court and another three weeks to get match fitness, so I am targeting March for a comeback,” Parupalli Kashyap told PTI.

The Indian badminton player will thus miss the India Open, Syed Modi International and the Odisha Open. These three tournaments kick off the 2022 BWF season.

Parupalli Kashyap could return to action at the Spain Masters on March 1.

The 35-year-old Kashyap has had a rough time with injuries in the past few years, preventing him from having consistent runs at tournaments.

While his playing career has been stop-start, Parupalli Kashyap has been seen coaching his wife Saina Nehwal at a few tournaments.

In 2014, Parupalli Kashyap became the first Indian man since Prakash Padukone to win the Commonwealth Games singles gold. He was also the first male Indian shuttler to reach the quarter-finals at an Olympics during London 2012.