Badminton schedule 2022: Commonwealth Games, Asian Games headline packed season

After a roller-coaster 2021 season, which saw several badminton events get cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an action-packed calendar awaits in 2022.

The two waves of the pandemic meant only nine tournaments could take place in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour last year. But this year, there are 31 events scheduled, culminating with the BWF World Tour Finals in China in December.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in July-August and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September add up to the exciting badminton season ahead.

The BWF has also restructured the event line-up in 2022, with many tournaments rescheduled to reduce travel and lower the risk of infection.

The 2022 badminton season begins with three tournaments in India, marking the return of major badminton events to the country after two years.

The India Open¸ a BWF Super 500 competition, commences from January 11 in New Delhi and will feature all the heavyweights of Indian badminton, including top seeds PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, as well as new world champion Loh Kean Yew from Singapore.

The tour then moves to Lucknow for the Syed Modi International BWF Super 500 tournament. The India leg of the BWF World Tour ends with the inaugural Odisha Open Super 100 event, to be held in the last week of January.

The continental men’s and women’s team championships for Asia, Africa, Europe and Pan America take place in February. These events also serve as qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cup in May, which is the world team championship.

In March, there will be the first of the three BWF Super 1000 tournaments of the year, the All England Open, where young Lakshya Sen had reached the quarter-finals last time.

The caravan then travels to Switzerland and France before going to South Korea in April for the Korea Open and Korea Masters.

The European Championships are also scheduled in April, which might see the return of defending champion and former Olympic winner Carolina Marin to the court.

Meanwhile, in a major rejig from last season, the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament and Indonesia Masters Super 500 event have been moved from December to June.

The tour continues in Asia before moving to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, starting on July 28. Indian shuttlers won two golds, three silvers and one bronze medal at the previous edition and will be among favourites this time, too.

The months of August and September are also packed with high-profile events, beginning with the Badminton World Championships on August 21 in Japan. Kidambi Srikanth had won a historic silver medal at the 2021 worlds while Lakshya Sen picked up a bronze.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games commence on September 10, where PV Sindhu will look to better her silver from the 2018 edition.

In the last quarter of the year, players will have an opportunity to collect final points from the few remaining events to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals, which features the top eight players and pairs from each category.

The season-ending BWF World Tour Finals will be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14.

Badminton schedule 2022