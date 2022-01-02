Badminton schedule 2022: Commonwealth Games, Asian Games headline packed season

The 2022 badminton season begins with the India Open and ends with the BWF World Tour Finals.

By Aarish Ansari
After a roller-coaster 2021 season, which saw several badminton events get cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an action-packed calendar awaits in 2022.

The two waves of the pandemic meant only nine tournaments could take place in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour last year. But this year, there are 31 events scheduled, culminating with the BWF World Tour Finals in China in December.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in July-August and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September add up to the exciting badminton season ahead.

The BWF has also restructured the event line-up in 2022, with many tournaments rescheduled to reduce travel and lower the risk of infection.

The 2022 badminton season begins with three tournaments in India, marking the return of major badminton events to the country after two years.

The India Open¸ a BWF Super 500 competition, commences from January 11 in New Delhi and will feature all the heavyweights of Indian badminton, including top seeds PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, as well as new world champion Loh Kean Yew from Singapore.

The tour then moves to Lucknow for the Syed Modi International BWF Super 500 tournament. The India leg of the BWF World Tour ends with the inaugural Odisha Open Super 100 event, to be held in the last week of January.

The continental men’s and women’s team championships for Asia, Africa, Europe and Pan America take place in February. These events also serve as qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cup in May, which is the world team championship.

In March, there will be the first of the three BWF Super 1000 tournaments of the year, the All England Open, where young Lakshya Sen had reached the quarter-finals last time.

The caravan then travels to Switzerland and France before going to South Korea in April for the Korea Open and Korea Masters.

The European Championships are also scheduled in April, which might see the return of defending champion and former Olympic winner Carolina Marin to the court.

Meanwhile, in a major rejig from last season, the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament and Indonesia Masters Super 500 event have been moved from December to June.

The tour continues in Asia before moving to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, starting on July 28. Indian shuttlers won two golds, three silvers and one bronze medal at the previous edition and will be among favourites this time, too.

The months of August and September are also packed with high-profile events, beginning with the Badminton World Championships on August 21 in Japan. Kidambi Srikanth had won a historic silver medal at the 2021 worlds while Lakshya Sen picked up a bronze.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games commence on September 10, where PV Sindhu will look to better her silver from the 2018 edition.

In the last quarter of the year, players will have an opportunity to collect final points from the few remaining events to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals, which features the top eight players and pairs from each category.

The season-ending BWF World Tour Finals will be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14.

Badminton schedule 2022

Date Tournament Category Venue
January 11-16 India Open Super 500 New Delhi
January 18-23 Syed Modi India International Super 300 Lucknow
January 25-30 Odisha Open Super 100 Cuttack
March 1-6 Spain Masters Super 300 Huelva
March 8-13 German Open Super 300 Muelheim an der Ruhr
March 16-20 All England Open Super 1000 Birmingham
March 22-27 Swiss Open Super 300 Basel
March 29 - April 3 Orleans Masters Super 100 Orleans
April 5-10 Korea Open Super 500 Suncheon
April 12-17 Korea Masters Super 300 Gwangju
May 8-15 Thomas and Uber Cup Team Tournament Bangkok
May 17-22 Thailand Open Super 500 Bangkok
June 7-12 Indonesia Masters Super 500 TBC
June 14-19 Indonesia Open Super 1000 TBC
June 28 - July 3 Malaysia Open Super 750 TBC
July 5-10 Malaysia Masters Super 500 TBC
July 12-17 Singapore Open Super 500 Singapore
July 19-24 Taeipei Open Super 300 Taipei
July 26-31 Akita Masters Super 100 Akita
July 28 - August 8 Commonwealth Games Other Birmingham
August 21-28 World Championship Individual tournament TBC
August 30 - September 4 Japan Open Super 750 Osaka
September 10-25 Asian Games Other Hangzhou
September 27 - October 2 Canada Open Super 100 Calgary
October 4-9 US Open Super 300 TBC
October 18-23 Indonesia Masters Super 100 TBC
October 18-23 Denmark Open Super 750 Odense
October 25-30 French Open Super 750 Paris
November 1-6 Macau Open Super 300 Macau
November 8-13 Hong Kong Open Super 500 Kowloon
November 15-20 Australian Open Super 300 Sydney
November 22-27 New Zealand Open Super 300 Auckland
November 29 - December 4 China Open Super 1000 Changzhou
December 6-11 Fuzhou China Open Super 750 Fuzhou
December 14-18 BWF World Tour Finals World Tour Finals Guangzhou

