Badminton HYLO Open 2022: Zhang Yi Man to face Han Yue in all-Chinese women's final 

Zhang Yi Man has reached the finals at badminton's HYLO Open 2022 in Saarbrucken

After knocking out Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin 19-21, 21-19, 21-19 in the quarters, the shuttler from the People's Republic of China also beat third-seeded Okuhara Nozomi (Japan) 21-18, 21-17 on Saturday (5 November).

Zhang will now face her compatriot Han Yue who ousted Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-19, 21-19 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile in men's singles, Toma Junior Popov (France) will be battling third-seeded Chou Tien-Chen (Chinese Taipei) for a place in the final.

Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting is up against Kidambi Srikanth (India) in the second semi-final.

More to follow.

HYLO Open 2022: How to watch live

The HYLO Open 2022 will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

The BWF Super 200 tournament, from 1-6 November 2022, will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch live on Astro's subscription channels.

In India, action will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel from the quarter-finals onwards. Live streaming of Hylo Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Saarbrucken.