Badminton HYLO Open 2022: Top seed Marin and Ginting into round two, Christie, Loh Kean Yew, Nehwal to follow on Tuesday

Top seed Carolina Marin made it safely through her first round match at badminton's HYLO Open 2022 in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The Rio 2016 champion beat fellow Spaniard Beatriz Corrales 21-14, 21-10 in the women's singles on Tuesday (2 November).

Anthony Ginting won his opening men's singles match, beating Nhat Nguyen 21-13, 21-10.

Also in action on Tuesday is Loh Kean Yew.

More to follow.

HYLO Open 2022: How to watch live

The HYLO Open 2022 will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

The BWF Super 200 tournament, from 1-6 November 2022, will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch live on Astro's subscription channels.

In India, action will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel from the quarter-finals onwards. Live streaming of Hylo Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Saarbrucken.