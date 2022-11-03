Badminton HYLO Open 2022: Marin and Okuhara continue march into quarter-final as Ginting and Loh Kean Yew play later on Thursday

Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin is into the quarter-finals at badminton's HYLO Open 2022 in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The Rio 2016 champion beat Yeo Jia Min 21-14, 21-17 in the second round of the women's singles on Thursday (3 November).

The top seed will next face Zhang Yi Man, who overcame eighth seed Line Christophersen 21-18, 21-17.

In the men's event, Anthony Ginting faces Kodai Naraoka shortly, while Loh Kean Yew is also in action later on Thursday.

More to follow.

HYLO Open 2022: How to watch live

The HYLO Open 2022 will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

The BWF Super 200 tournament, from 1-6 November 2022, will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch live on Astro's subscription channels.

In India, action will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel from the quarter-finals onwards. Live streaming of Hylo Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Saarbrucken.