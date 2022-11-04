Badminton HYLO Open 2022: Ginting beats Loh Kean Yew for semi-final spot as Marin eliminated on Friday

Anthony Ginting booked his place in the semi-final at badminton's HYLO Open 2022 in Saarbrucken, Germany by knocking out 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew.

The fifth-seeded Indonesian beat Singapore's fourth seed 21-13, 21-14 in the quarter-finals on Friday (4 November).

Jonatan Christie faces Kidambi Srikanth shortly for a place in the men's semis.

In the women's event, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin was knocked out in an epic quarter-final tussle by Zhang Yi Man, 19-21, 21-19, 21-19.

More to follow.

HYLO Open 2022: How to watch live

The HYLO Open 2022 will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

The BWF Super 200 tournament, from 1-6 November 2022, will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch live on Astro's subscription channels.

In India, action will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel from the quarter-finals onwards. Live streaming of Hylo Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Saarbrucken.