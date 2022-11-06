Badminton HYLO Open 2022: Han Yue takes women's singles title 

Han Yue has won the women's singles title at badminton's HYLO Open 2022 in Saarbrucken.

The 22-year-old shuttler from the People's Republic of China beat Zhang Yi Man 21-18, 21-16 on Sunday (6 November) ending the incredible run of her compatriot this week.

Zhang had ousted Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin 19-21, 21-19, 21-19 in the quarters, before upsetting third-seeded Okuhara Nozomi (Japan) 21-18, 21-17 in the semis.

Han's victory was never really in doubt as she controlled the match from the beginning.

In the men's singles final, third-seeded Chou Tien-Chen (Chinese Taipei) will face Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

