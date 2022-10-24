Badminton French Open 2022: How to watch Denmark Open runner-up Lee Zii Jia live in action

Two finals in two weeks. That's what Lee Zii Jia will be aiming for this week at the French Open in Paris (25–30 October), after the Malaysian badminton player reached the Denmark Open final (losing to Shi Yuqi of China) – his first BWF World Tour final appearance since winning the Thailand Open in May.

Lee's performance in Odense was a turnaround from his recent form, as he had opted to skip a number of tour events and the Commonwealth Games to prepare for the World Championships, where he suffered an early exit.

The world number three now continues his push for the number two spot in Paris, where he will hope to improve on a first-round elimination in 2021.

Lee's draw at 2022 French Open

Zii Jia is seeded third in Paris, putting him in the second quarter of the draw.

He is due to face the unseeded Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in his opening match, although it will be a match-up Lee will be wary of as the Indonesian knocked him out of the Malaysia Open earlier this year. If Zii Jia wins, he will be paired against Brian Yang or Naraoka Kodai in the second round.

Indonesia's eighth-seeded Jonatan Christie potentially awaits in the quarter-finals in a re-match of their Denmark Open clash which Lee won in three games, while the other two seeds in the top half who he could meet in the semi-finals are Loh Kean Yew of Singapore – which would be another Denmark Open re-match – and the Danish world number one Viktor Axelsen.

French Open 2022: How to watch

The French Open 2022 will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

It will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from Paris.