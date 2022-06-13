Australia beat Peru to seal FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying spot

Australia will be playing at the Qatar 2022 FIFA football World Cup, after beating Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday (14 June).

Awer Mabil scored the crucial penalty shootout goal in a victory that came down to the last shot at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Al Rayyan, to the west of the capital, Doha.

After 90 minutes of regular time and an addition 30 mins of extra time, the score remained 0-0, forcing the shootout.

Australia kicked first with Martin Boyle's shot being stopped, while Gianluca Lapadula's found the net. Both Aaron Mooy and Alexander Callens made their shots, leaving it 2-1 Peru after two rounds.

In the third round, Craig Goodwin scored, while Luis Advincula missed. With Ajdin Hrustic and Renato Tapia both scoring in the fourth round, it was tied up going to the fifth.

Jamie Maclearen and Edison Flores scored in the fifth round, forcing a sixth - and what ended up being decisive - round.

Mabil shot first, putting the pressure on Alex Valera, who had to score to keep Peru's hopes alive. But Australian keeper Andrew Redmayne got the save and secured his team's ticket to Qatar.

Costa Rica and New Zealand will go head-to-head on Tuesday at the same venue in Qatar with the last qualifying spot at stake.