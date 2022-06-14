Costa Rica seals last FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying spot

Costa Rica booked its place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA football World Cup on Tuesday (14 June).

They beat Australia in the intercontinental playoff to seal the last qualifying spot for the tournament in November and December. The final score, which was held in Qatar's Al Rayyan Stadium, was 1-0.

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell struck early, scoring in the opening minutes of the game. Campbell's goal in the third minute was the only score of the game.

In the first half, a goal by New Zealand's Chris Wood was overruled by VAR. Then, in the second half, teammate Kosta Barbarouses was sent off with a red card.

The World Cup is scheduled for 21 November to 18 December.