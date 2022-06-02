Wales face Ukraine in European playoff final for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar - How to watch

Competition for a place at the Qatar 2022 men's football FIFA World Cup will continue on Sunday (5 June) with Wales taking on Ukraine in the playoff final for the last European qualifying spot.

The match will take place in Cardiff, Wales, and on the line will be a chance to join England, USA and Iran in Group B for the World Cup.

Ukraine join Wales in the playoff final after they successfully beat Scotland 3-1 on Monday (1 June) at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

How to watch Wales v Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup playoff final

The Wales v Ukraine playoff final match will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday 5 June 2022.

Kick-off is at 16:00 British Summer Time (BST), which is 15:00 GMT/UTC and 18:00 Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The game will be televised by broadcasters and digital platforms around the world.

For viewers in Britain, the game is being broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports football. In the U.S., it's available via ESPN and ESPN+, in Canada it's on TLN, and in Australia there is a live stream offered by Optus Sports.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Which top European players will join Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, and Lewandowski?

There are 12 teams from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) already through to the World Cup.

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland all secured automatic places with their performances in the qualifying group stage. It means fans will see the superstar players including Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Luka Modric, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Pedri playing in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Robert Lewandowski's Poland booked their spots through play-offs.

The remaining 13th berth from Europe will be decided in the last playoff final on Sunday, when Gareth Bale's Wales will take on Ukraine.

Full list of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers is almost complete.

Following the European play-off final between Wales and Ukraine, there will be two remaining qualifiers to decide during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on 13 June (Peru v Australia/UAE) and 14 June (Costa Rica v New Zealand).

Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Senegal are the five representatives from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), after a dramatic end to their qualifying tournament.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States (USA) are the three qualifying nations from CONCACAF. Costa Rica also have a chance to represent the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region. They play New Zealand in their intercontinental playoff final on 14 June.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and Uruguay had already sealed the four automatic qualifying spots from the CONMEBOL region. There could be a fifth South American team at the tournament in Qatar, if Peru win their inter-confederation playoff against Australia/UAE.

Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and tournament hosts Qatar had already guaranteed their progress from the Asian region. UAE and Australia face each other in an AFC play-off on 7th June in Doha, with the winner progressing to face Peru on June 13th, also in the Qatari capital.

There are no direct qualification spots for the Oceania confederation (OFC), but Australia, as well as group winners New Zealand, could represent the region if they win their respective matches.

The world cup draw was made in Doha on 1st April. A full list of the groups is here.

The men's FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on 21st November, with the final in Doha on 18th December 2022.