Australia face Peru and Costa Rica play New Zealand for final FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying spots - How to watch

Four men's football teams remain in the hunt for the two remaining spots at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They will be decided on Monday and Tuesday (13 and 14 June) in a pair of intercontinental playoff finals, with Australia facing Peru, and Costa Rica taking on New Zealand.

Both matches take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Al Rayyan, to the west of the capital, Doha.

The winners of each game get the golden ticket to the World Cup in November and December. The losing nations will have to wait four more years to have their chance. There will be no replays, so the match will go to extra time and then penalties if the teams can't be separated.

How to watch Australia v Peru in FIFA 2022 World Cup playoff final

The two remaining intercontinental playoffs on 13 June (Australia v Peru) and 14 June (Costa Rica v New Zealand) will both be televised.

Australia versus Peru takes place in Qatar, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Kick off is at 21:00 on Tuesday 13th June local time, which is 13:00 in Lima (Peru Standard Time), and 04:00 Wednesday 14th June in Sydney (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

The game will be televised by broadcasters and digital platforms around the world. For viewers in Australia, the match is available for free on 10 Football, 10 play on demand, and Paramount+.

The match will also be available in North and Central America on Telemundo USA and TSN Canada. More broadcast partners will be announced in due course.

How to watch New Zealand v Costa Rica in FIFA 2022 World Cup intercontinental playoff final

The final spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup will go to either New Zealand or Costa Rica.

They face-off in the second intercontinental playoff final in Qatar, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Kick off is at 21:00 on Wednesday 14th June local time, which is 12:00 noon in Costa Rica (Central Standard Time/CST), and 06:00 Thursday 15 June in Auckland (New Zealand Standard Time).

The game will be televised by broadcasters and digital platforms around the world. Viewers in New Zealand can watch live on Sky Sport NZ.

The match will also be available in the Americas on Telemundo, Universo, and FuboTV in Spanish, and in English on Fox Sports 2 USA. More broadcast partners will be announced in due course.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Bale, Messi, Neymar, and Lewandowski among top names already qualified

There are 13 teams from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) already through to the World Cup. Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland all secured automatic places with their performances in the qualifying group stage. It means fans will see the superstar players including Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Luka Modric, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Pedri playing in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Robert Lewandowski's Poland booked their spots through playoffs, before Gareth Bale's Wales beat Ukraine in the final European qualifying playoff in early June.

Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Sadio Mane's Senegal are the five representatives from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), after a dramatic end to their qualifying tournament which saw Egypt and Mo Salah miss out.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States (USA) are the three qualifying nations from CONCACAF. Costa Rica also have a chance to represent the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region. They play New Zealand in their intercontinental playoff final on 14 June.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and Uruguay had already sealed the four automatic qualifying spots from the CONMEBOL region. There could be a fifth South American team at the tournament in Qatar, if Peru win their inter-confederation playoff against Australia/UAE.

Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and tournament hosts Qatar had already guaranteed their progress from the Asian region. Australia are the AFC representatives in the intercontinental playoff final against Peru on June 13th, also in the Qatari capital.

There are no direct qualification spots for the Oceania confederation (OFC), but group winners New Zealand could represent the region if they win their playoff with Costa Rica.

The world cup draw was made in Doha on 1st April. A full list of the groups is here.

The men's FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on 21st November, with the final in Doha on 18th December 2022.