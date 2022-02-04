P&G announce Athletes for Good for Beijing 2022

A selection of global athletes competing at the Olympic Winter and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022 have been awarded grants courtesy of the Athletes for Good program, a joint initiative established by Worldwide Olympic Partner P&G, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

A total of 16 athletes, 11 Olympians and five Paralympians, from nine different countries have each been awarded a share of $400,000 to be used to support charities close to their hearts.

The causes range from helping in the fight against climate, to raising awareness to the LGBTQ+ community and much, much more.

The confirmed recipients of the Athletes for Good program are:

Cynthia Appiah (Bobsleigh) and Fast and Female

Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Freestyle skiing) and FitSpirit

Sini Pyy (Para Cross-country skiing) and Protect Our Winters Finland

Gus Kenworthy (Freestyle skiing) and Worthy Foundation

Brendan Doyle (Skeleton) and MyMind

Ella Cox (Luge) and Cystic Fibrosis Association of New Zealand

Simidele Adeagbo (Bobsleigh) and LeadMinds Africa

Sara Hurtado (Figure skating) and Fundación Ecomar

Brittney Arndt (Luge) and Protect Our Winters

Dan Cnossen (Para Biathlon) and Classroom Champions

Arlene Cohen (Para Snowboard) and Adaptive Action Sports

Kendalll Coyne Schofield (Ice hockey) and Schofield Family Foundation

Christopher Mazdzer (Luge) and Classroom Champions

Danielle Umstead (Para Alpine skiing) and Sisters in Sports Foundation

Oksana Masters (Para Cross-country skiing) and Kindness Wins

Katie Tannenbaum (Skeleton) and My Brother’s Workshop, Inc.

Find out more about the athletes and the causes they will be supporting with the grant below.

Chris Mazdzer is advocates for Classroom Champions Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Athletes and charities celebrate being recipients of the Athletes for Good program

Four-time Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer was delighted to discover he and his charity had been chosen as part of the Athletes for Good Fund program: “This is absolutely incredible, and I know that Classroom Champions is going to be ecstatic!”

Classroom Champions, which is a cause also supported by Paralympian Dan Cnossen, is an organisation that provides children with social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum and mentorship programs to help improve engagement and inspire a positive classroom culture.

Passionate about supporting those in underserved communities, Mazdzer has spent the last six years connecting with hundreds of students remotely, serving as a role model and imparting the lessons of his own Olympic experiences.

The Athletes for Good grant will enable 3,2000 additional children to participate in the program, pushing Classroom Champions closer towards its goal of mentoring one million students weekly by 2025.

Oksana Masters will give her grant to Kindness Wins Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Dual Paralympic threat Oksana Masters and her foundation Kindness Wins have also been selected to receive grant money.

Eager to spotlight the unsung heroes whose community work can have enormous impact on the lives of others, Kindness Wins finds and awards individuals with Medals of Kindness. The Medals recognise those who go above and beyond to spread the important message of inclusivity and goodness.

The idea is grounded in Masters’ own experience at the Louisville Adaptive Rowing Club which was key in her journey to become a Paralympic champion. The grant funding will allow the organisation to continue awarding Medals of Kindness and subsequent grants to individuals and communities across America.

Gus Kenworthy started the Worthy Foundation to support the queer communnity Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Freestyle skier and fund recipient Gus Kenworthy will use his grant to help continue the growth of the Worthy Foundation, a cause he launched in July 2021 following his own experience coming out as the first openly gay man in action sports.

The Team GB athlete, who won freeski slopestyle silver for Team USA at Sochi 2014, once feared being honest about his sexuality and the repercussions it might have on him as an athlete competing. Since opening up to the world, he has discovered an ability to connect with people and continues to show that sport is for all.

In order to continue empowering the queer community to feel accepted, Kenworthy will use the money to provide safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and provide resources to help tackle feelings of alienation.

Simidele Adeagbo supports LeadsMind Africa Picture by 2018 Getty Images

As a trailblazer, Nigeria’s first Winter Olympian Simidele Adeagbo knows all too well what it’s like not to have someone to look up to.

It’s why she has already worked to use her platform to inspire young women and men through her own masterclasses built around developing leadership skills through sport.

Now, the most decorated African bobsled and skeleton athlete of all time has teamed up with LeadMinds Africa to continue her work in developing the next generation of leaders. Their programs target young adults in education and help them find their purpose so that they can best contribute to their communities.

Adeagbo will use the Athlete for Good grant to ensure the growth of their work, and to support the Minds2Lead year-long leadership development program and mentorship program.