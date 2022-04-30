Yamaguchi Akane beats PV Sindhu for finals place, Jonatan Christie to face Lee Zi Jia in men's final - Asia Championships 2022 latest

The semi-finals at the 2022 Asian Badminton Championships in Manila on Saturday (30 April) saw a battle of world champions in the women's singles event

Former champ PV Sindhu of India was beaten by the current champion and world No. 2 Yamaguchi Akane, 12-21, 21-19, 21-16. The Japanese shuttler will face Wang Zhi Yi of China in the final, after she beat An Se Young of Korea in the other semi.

Jonatan Christie will face Malaysian shuttle star Lee Zii Jia in the final after Lee ended Weng Hong Yang's impressive run in their semi-final.

Christie came out on top of an all-Indonesian semi defeating 23-year-old Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 18-21, 21-16 in a three-set thriller, while Lee ousted Weng on a 21-11, 21-19 score-line, continuing his clinical run of form.

The European Championships are also taking place this week, with the finals taking place on Saturday.

Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Doubles semi-final results

Doubles began the day here in Manila and Chinese mixed doubles pairing Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong are through to the final after Indonesian duo Praveen Jordan and *Melati Daeva Oktavianti *retired following losing Game 1 21-8.

And it'll be a guaranteed Chinese title winner in the mixed final after Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Huang Dong Ping and Wang Yi Lyu overcame Japan's Watanabe Yuta and Higashino Arisa (21-12, 24-22).

Over in the women's doubles on Court 3 Chen Qing Chen / Jia Yi Fan defeated their Chinese compatriots Du Yue / Li Wen Mei 21-12, 21-17, and they face the winners of an all-Japanese semi-final.

Yuki Fukushima and Hirota Sayaka clash with Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi for the other final berth.

The men's doubles final will feature Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik after they defeated fellow Malysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzudin by 21-13, 21-15, in just 29 minutes.

They'll take on the victors of an all-Indonesian semi-final where Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto face Pramudya Kusumawardana / Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan.