Asian Archery Championships 2021: India’s Pravin Jadhav, Abhishek Verma in focus

The Asian Archery Championships 2021 will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 14 to 19.

With the likes of Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai unable to make the cut during the selection trials, recurve archer Pravin Jadhav will be the only Tokyo Olympian in a 16-member strong Indian contingent for the meet.

The championships, to be held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium, will be Pravin Jadhav’s first competitive event since Tokyo 2020 and the 25-year-old will lead India’s recurve hopes.

For the compound team, 2017 Asian champion Abhishek Verma will be India’s flag-bearer in the 22nd edition of the continental showpiece.

Abhishek Verma has been in fine form this year. He won an individual gold at the Paris Archery World Cup and a mixed team silver at the world championships in Yankton in September.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, in fact, are the reigning Asian mixed team champions. The duo won India’s only gold in the 2019 edition that yielded a total of seven medals (one gold, two silver, four bronze).

India were the second-most successful country behind South Korea in 2019.

The Asian Archery Championships 2021 will feature competitions in both compound and recurve categories across men’s and women’s individual, team and mixed team divisions.

A total of 124 archers from 16 countries will be competing at the 22nd Asian Archery Championships.

Asian Archery Championships 2021 schedule

November 14, Sunday

Qualification round (compound and recurve)

November 15, Monday

Eliminations (compound and recurve individual)

November 16, Tuesday

Eliminations (compound and recurve individual; teams)

November 17, Wednesday

Eliminations (compound and recurve mixed team)

November 18, Thursday

Finals (compound individual and teams)

November 19, Friday

Finals (recurve individual and teams)

Indian team for 2021 Archery Asian Championships

Recurve men

Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh and Kapil

Recurve women

Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor and Madhu Vedwan

Compound men

Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Mohit

Compound women

Jyothi Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur