Asian Archery Championships 2021: India’s Pravin Jadhav, Abhishek Verma in focus

The Asian Archery Championships 2021 will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 14 to 19.
With the likes of Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai unable to make the cut during the selection trials, recurve archer Pravin Jadhav will be the only Tokyo Olympian in a 16-member strong Indian contingent for the meet.
The championships, to be held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium, will be Pravin Jadhav’s first competitive event since Tokyo 2020 and the 25-year-old will lead India’s recurve hopes.
For the compound team, 2017 Asian champion Abhishek Verma will be India’s flag-bearer in the 22nd edition of the continental showpiece.
Abhishek Verma has been in fine form this year. He won an individual gold at the Paris Archery World Cup and a mixed team silver at the world championships in Yankton in September.
Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, in fact, are the reigning Asian mixed team champions. The duo won India’s only gold in the 2019 edition that yielded a total of seven medals (one gold, two silver, four bronze).
India were the second-most successful country behind South Korea in 2019.
The Asian Archery Championships 2021 will feature competitions in both compound and recurve categories across men’s and women’s individual, team and mixed team divisions.
A total of 124 archers from 16 countries will be competing at the 22nd Asian Archery Championships.
Asian Archery Championships 2021 schedule
November 14, Sunday
Qualification round (compound and recurve)
November 15, Monday
Eliminations (compound and recurve individual)
November 16, Tuesday
Eliminations (compound and recurve individual; teams)
November 17, Wednesday
Eliminations (compound and recurve mixed team)
November 18, Thursday
Finals (compound individual and teams)
November 19, Friday
Finals (recurve individual and teams)
Indian team for 2021 Archery Asian Championships
Recurve men
Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh and Kapil
Recurve women
Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor and Madhu Vedwan
Compound men
Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Mohit
Compound women
Jyothi Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur