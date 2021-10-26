Archer Abhishek Verma sets his sights on 2022 Asian Games success

Veteran Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma is banking on his experience to record his best result at 2022 Asian Games. His tally of medals at the continental showpiece event contains three medals -- one gold and two silvers -- across team and individual events.

The 32-year-old is determined to make his presence felt in every competition -- international and national -- and gain confidence ahead of the marquee event.

The Arjuna awardee had recently clinched a silver medal along with Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the mixed team event at the 2021 World Championships. He, however, was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the men's individual event after losing to eventual silver medallist Braden Gellenthien of the US.

"It was a good performance for me after Covid-19. I'm being able to achieve the targets that I have given myself and we (as a team) will look to carry on the momentum to the upcoming tournaments so that our confidence can be maintained at the 2022 Asian Games," Verma told Olympics.com.

"The primary aim, for me, is the Asian Games. I believe that I can win a medal across all three events. There are times when we shoot 150 out of 150 and still lose and sometimes we win with 140-odd points. It all depends on the weather conditions and pressure around us," he added.

Following his appearance at the World Championship in the US, Verma returned home to guide his Delhi team to a close 230-227 victory over a young Andhra Pradesh side in the final, to clinch the men's team title at the National Championships.

And the World Cup gold medallist continues to look at the national events as a stepping stone for success in the marquee events.

"I look at international and national events in the same way. We get the same environment. If we keep on performing well in small events then we can set ourselves goals for the big events. Although nationals is not a small event for us, as archers from across the country come here to prove themselves," Verma said.

His next target is to maintain rhythm at the Asian Championships, in Bangladesh, slated to get underway from November 13. He is also focused to help India rise as a dominating force in compound archery.

"It will be my fifth Asian Championship. The idea is to maintain my momentum in the upcoming event and continue to create pressure by showing our dominance on the other countries. It will help us do well at the Asian Games next year," Verma said.