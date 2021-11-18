Asian Archery Championships: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins compound gold medal

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the gold medal in the women’s individual compound while Abhishek Verma clinched silver in the men’s event at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three silver medals at the recent world championships, defeated South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun in an intense final that went down to the wire.

The Indian archer, however, persevered to win 146-145 and take the top spot on the podium, earning India’s first gold medal of the meet.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Asian champion Abhishek Verma had to settle for a silver this time after going down to South Korea’s Kim Jongho by one point in the final, losing 149-148.

This was Abhishek’s second medal of the event after helping the men’s compound team win a bronze on Wednesday.

Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav also had to make do with a silver in the compound mixed team, losing 155-154 to South Korea’s Choi Yonghee and Kim Yunhee.

India, however, can add three more medals to their tally when the recurve archers take the field on Friday.

The men’s and women’s recurve teams have reached their respective finals while the mixed team will contest for the bronze medal.