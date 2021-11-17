Asian Archery Championships: Indian men’s compound team wins bronze medal

The Indian men’s team of compound archers clinched the bronze medal at Asian Archery Championships 2021 after defeating Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The trio of former Asian champion Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini, cruised past the host nation’s squad of Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Nawaz Rakib and Sohel Rana, beating them 235-223.

This was India’s first podium finish at the ongoing continental event held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

The women’s compound team, however, missed the chance to grab the second medal for India, losing to Kazakhstan in the third-place contest.

The second-seeded Indian team of world silver medallist Jyothi Vennam, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur went down 208-220 to Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Makarchuk and Roxana Yunussova of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Jyothi Verma and Co. had lost to Iran in the semi-final while the men were beaten by Kazakhstan in the last four on Tuesday.

Jyothi Vennam will next compete in the compound mixed team finals with partner Rishabh Yadav, where they will face top seeds Korea.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Vennam, Abhishek Verma and Mohit have also reached the individual semis, which takes place on Thursday.

India’s recurve teams are also in the fray, with both men’s and women’s teams reaching their respective finals. The mixed recurve team, meanwhile, will contest for the bronze medal.

All recurve matches will take place on Friday.