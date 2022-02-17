Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell have dream Olympic performances in women's free skate

Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell had Olympic free skates to remember on Thursday (17 February) evening.

The American figure skaters each put out sterling performances at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Liu was even in the lead after 19 skaters heading into the final group.

Liu, the 16-year-old, was national champion in 2019 and 2020 - her first title making her the youngest American ever to win a national title - at age 13.

She opened her "Violin Concerto in D" free skate with a triple Axel attempt, landing the jump but having it downgraded as she finished her rotation on the ice. She would score a 139.45 in the segment to total 208.95.

Prior to Liu's skate, Bell, 25, performed her chilling "Hallelujah" to a 136.92 total. Her 202.30 left little to be desired.

Liu was in place eighth after the women's short program, while Bell sat 11th.

Earlier, their American teammate Karen Chen struggled in her free skate, her total score registering a 179.93.

Among the American contingent cheering on Bell, Liu and Chen from inside the arena was Olympic champion men's skater Nathan Chen.

