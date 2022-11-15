Lucky number 13: Looking back at Alex Morgan's international career after reaching her 200th cap

In life, the number 13 may widely be regarded as unlucky.

But in football, and for Alex Morgan, it is a lot more special than that.

Not only is it an iconic number that graces the back of her shirt, but it told the story of her 200th cap milestone on the evening of Sunday 13 November: 13th year in the USWNT program and 13th player to reach this milestone.

In a career littered with special moments, we're taking a look back at the top five...

5. Morgan's introduction to the World...

We'll start where it began for the USA's no.13.

Flashback to 2011 and then 22-year-old Alex Morgan is named in the USWNT's World Cup squad, making her the youngster member of the team headed to that tournament.

"If they are good enough, they are old enough," is a quote largely attributed Manchester United legend Sir Matt Busby on the club's commitment to bring through youth players. And it is a quote that rings true looking back on Morgan's earlier years, particularly this World Cup.

Nicknamed 'baby horse', she went on to score goals in the semi-final against France and again in the final against Japan. Although the USA didn't win the tournament, Alex Morgan had arrive on the world stage and looked destined to take over the reigns as one of her country's most prolific goalscorers.

Abby Wambach (left) and Alex Morgan (right) in the 2011 World Cup final Picture by 2011 Getty Images

4. The 100 Club

It wasn't quite the straight forward game the USWNT might have hoped for when they played Australia in April 2019, but then again, who wants something boring to commemorate your 100th goal by?

Because when Morgan struck gold in the opening 15 minutes by giving the home side the lead, she become just the seventh American woman to reach the 100-goal club.

The roar from the crowd and the reaction from her teammates was indicative of how much the prolific forward means to this sport in the USA.

Fans were in full voice for Morgan's 100th goal Picture by Michael Ciaglo

3. That's the tea!

England fans who still think about the 2019 World Cup, you might want to look away for this one...

Alex Morgan and iconic celebrations are two things that scarcely go hand-in-hand, but something in the France air - and potentially a little to do with the opponents - inspired one of her most memorable moments.

After Christen Press and Ellen White had each scored, Alex Morgan's thunderous header to put the USWNT ahead was followed by a celebration that saw her sipping tea. Now, while some eagle-eyed viewers felt it was making a mockery of English people and tea drinking culture, Morgan went on to clarify it was more "that's the tea," than anything,

“This team has had so much thrown at us and I feel like we didn't take the easy route to the final this tournament,” Morgan said at the time.

“And that’s the tea.”

Morgan sips tea as she dunks England out of the World Cup Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2. Back-to-back World Cup titles

Morgan's legacy was never in doubt going into the 2019 World Cup, and if fans weren't already convinced of it after the tea celebration, bringing home a second successive World Cup was certain to cement it.

To experience the heartbreak of 2011, and bounce back with success in 2015 was remarkable. But to repeat that success yet again four years later is really quite incredible.

Whether the USA three-peat or a new champion is crowned by this time next year, Morgan's legacy on this team will forever be remembered in these two World Cup titles, and echoed in the players that follow in her footsteps.

Alex Morgan with the World Cup trophy in 2019 Picture by 2019 Getty Images

And last, but certainly not least, is arguably one of the greatest moments in women's football history...

1. "OH IT'S IN! ALEX MORGAN HAS DONE IT!"

Old Trafford is one of the most iconic football stadiums on the planet. Fact. Home to Manchester United, last-minute winners are built within the foundations of Stretford End and a certain 'never-say-die' attitude haunts the walls of this historic ground.

Morgan may never play for United, but her name is forever etched into a segment of their colossal history thanks to that faithful night in 2012 when she set the USWNT on the road to Gold.

With mere seconds on the clock and already into stoppage time at the end of extra-time, a young Morgan nods home from Heather O'Reilly's lofted cross into the box to sink bitter rivals Canada at the death.

A truly clutch goal that is one of, if not the, most iconic moments in recent USWNT history, let alone in Morgan's career. The magic of football, and last-gasp winners at Old Trafford.