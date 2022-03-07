Alex Morgan on competing as a mother: "I now play for more than myself"

Alex Morgan knew she wanted to be a mom days after winning her second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup with the United States women's national football team (USWNT) in 2019.

The USA forward was in the prime of her career and feared her decision to start a family might curtail her career. However, as she revealed to the Los Angeles Times, the opposite has occurred with daughter Charlie turning two in May.

"The best part of the game is getting to see Charlie after,” she told the LA Times. "As much as I love playing soccer, and doing that every single day, I now play for more than myself. I don’t know if I would say I’m a different player. I just think that I’m more evolved."

That isn't to say there aren't challenges to juggling her new life as a mother with building on a hugely-successful career.

"You can’t be selfish or think about yourself," Morgan continued. "If there’s only so much room in your backpack or your suitcase, the priority goes to the kid... It’s definitely so much harder than I ever anticipated.

"Your body is literally changing for nine months, and you can’t just expect it to go back to normal. On top of that you’re dealing with a completely new life and raising a newborn."

Dunn planning for 2022 birth and 2023 World Cup

One of Morgan's 2019 World Cup team-mates, utility player Crystal Dunn,﻿ is preparing to give birth to a son in May 2022 while hoping to represent her country at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"These last couple of years, I was able to lean into more things off the field that really inspired me to be just not a great soccer player but a great human being," Dunn said. "And I was like, you know, I think I am ready to start a family.

"It’s given me such a new motivation to come back and be the best person and the best player I can possibly be."

Thanks largely to the efforts of former player and current USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf, conditions for players on the team who are starting families have vastly improved with maternity leave and paid childcare among other benefits.

Sauerburunn plan shows increase of options

Following on from Morgan and Dunn, USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn also plans to start a family but a bit later than her colleagues.

The 36-year-old has had her eggs extracted and frozen in what is a growing trend for female athletes with NWSL club Racing Louisville and basketball's WNBA providing access to fertility services.

"It was almost to me unfair that I was having to basically contemplate the end of my career just to have a family," Sauerbrunn said. "Soccer is my calling and my passion. Do I potentially have to end it early to kind of start the next chapter?

"The next chapter could be glorious. And I could find that being a mother is also my calling. But I really just wanted to see out a few more years of this first chapter."

As Morgan and others have proved, motherhood does not mean the end of a stellar footballing career.