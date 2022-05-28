Aleksandra Miroslaw sets third straight world record on her way to winning speed event in Salt Lake City

Aleksandra Miroslaw has continued her unstoppable run as she took her third win of the season at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup event in Salt Lake City.

On Friday (27 May) the Polish climber improved her own record in the second round of the speed event qualification, stopping the the clock at 6.53 seconds to set her third world record in a row.

After topping the standings in qualification, the 28-year-old saw off fellow Pole Natalia Kalucka in the semi-finals, before going on to defeat USA's Emma Hunt in the final after the American fell.

Aleksandra Kalucka claimed third place after beating her twin sister Natalia.

Speaking to Olympics.com after the win Miroslaw said, "I was focused the whole competition to be precise and it worked. I’m happy and proud of myself because it was probably the best competition of my life, every run was under 7 seconds so it was awesome.”

Despite clearly being in a league of her own, she believes she can go even faster.

“It was a surprise to break the WR but I know I can be faster. The run when I broke the WR was not perfect. The first part of the run was not perfect. It’s a WR but probably I can do faster.” - Aleksandra Miroslaw

At Tokyo 2020 Miroslaw broke Iulia Kapliina's record of 6.99s with a time of 6.84. Last month she bested that time with 6.64 at the first speed competition of the season in Seoul.

World record for Katibin, but victory for Leonardo

In the men's competition Indonesia's Kiromal Katibin improved the world record he set last month in Seoul by 0.07 seconds, hitting the pad in 5.10 in qualifying.

Katibin slipped in the quarter-finals and was not able to make the podium.

Follow Indonesian Veddriq Leonardo was the overall winner, after Austria's Tobias Plangger fell in the final.

Leonardo marked 5.35 in the semi-finals and then 5.28 in qualifying.

Italy's Ludovico Fassali rounded out the podium in third.

"I’m feeling great today," Leonardo said after the win, "I climbed a good run, tried to do my best. I’m happy because I got the WR and my friend broke the WR.”

If want to know more about Indonesia's star climbers, read more here.

Where to watch the remainder of the sport climbing World Cup in Salt Lake City?

The IFSC World Cup in Salt Lake City continues with the men’s and women’s boulder competition scheduled to take place over the next two days in Utah.

You can watch all the action f on Olympics.com from 28-29 May (geo-restrictions may apply).