2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships women's individual all-around – Results

Rebeca Andrade, Shilese Jones, and Jessica Gadirova each made history in their own way at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Thursday (3 November), finishing in the medals in the women's individual all-around.
Andrade took Brazil's first world title, Jones won silver on her World Championships debut, and Gadirova won the hosts' first-ever women's all-around medal on a thrilling night of action.
Women's individual all-around final — Top 8
- Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 56.899
- Shilese Jones (USA) 55.399
- Jessica Gadirova (Great Britain) 55.199
- Alice Kinsella (Great Britain) 55.065
- Ellie Black (Canada) 54.732
- Jade Carey (USA) 54.698
- Ou Yushan (People's Republic of China) 53.899
- Miyata Shoko (Japan) 53.798
