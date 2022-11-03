2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships women's individual all-around – Results

Rebeca Andrade, Shilese Jones, and Jessica Gadirova each made history in their own way at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Thursday (3 November), finishing in the medals in the women's individual all-around.

Andrade took Brazil's first world title, Jones won silver on her World Championships debut, and Gadirova won the hosts' first-ever women's all-around medal on a thrilling night of action.

Women's individual all-around final — Top 8

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 56.899 Shilese Jones (USA) 55.399 Jessica Gadirova (Great Britain) 55.199 Alice Kinsella (Great Britain) 55.065 Ellie Black (Canada) 54.732 Jade Carey (USA) 54.698 Ou Yushan (People's Republic of China) 53.899 Miyata Shoko (Japan) 53.798

