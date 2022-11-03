2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships women's individual all-around – Results

Results from the women's individual all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 on Thursday 3 November.

By Olympics.com | 3 November 2022
Artistic Gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade, Shilese Jones, and Jessica Gadirova each made history in their own way at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Thursday (3 November), finishing in the medals in the women's individual all-around.

Andrade took Brazil's first world title, Jones won silver on her World Championships debut, and Gadirova won the hosts' first-ever women's all-around medal on a thrilling night of action.

Women's individual all-around final — Top 8

  1. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) 56.899
  2. Shilese Jones (USA) 55.399
  3. Jessica Gadirova (Great Britain) 55.199
  4. Alice Kinsella (Great Britain) 55.065
  5. Ellie Black (Canada) 54.732
  6. Jade Carey (USA) 54.698
  7. Ou Yushan (People's Republic of China) 53.899
  8. Miyata Shoko (Japan) 53.798

Full results here.

READ REPORT: Brazilian Rebeca Andrade wins historic world all-around title in Liverpool

More from

THE ROAD TO PARIS 2024

Catch every minute, moment and magical routine of the world’s best gymnasts at the 2022 World Championships – live and for free.
Sign up here Sign up here