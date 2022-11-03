Brazilian Rebeca Andrade wins historic world all-around title in Liverpool

Some things are worth the wait.

Tokyo 2020 vault gold medallist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil proved as much Thursday (3 November), winning her nation's first world all-around gold some seven years after her senior international debut.

The 23-year-old scored 56.899 to take the title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England. Shilese Jones was second at 55.399, followed by Jessica Gadirova (55.199).

The gymnastics world had been waiting for Andrade's once-in-a-generation talent to come to fruition since she first made her senior international debut in 2015.

But ACL tears in 2015, 2017 and 2019 hampered her progress until her triumphant, historic performance at the Tokyo Games where she became the first Brazilian woman to claim Olympic gold and the first to climb to the all-around podium, taking silver behind Team USA's Sunisa Lee.

"All my effort was worth it and all that I've been through was worth it," Andrade told Olympics.com days after her Tokyo triumphs. "Everybody struggles in life, unfortunately, it's just the way it is. But it isn't forever. Just as sadness does, happiness comes around, too."

There was plenty of joy for Team Brazil Thursday inside M&S Arena as Andrade led from start to finish in the final. She got competition underway with an exquisite Cheng vault (round off on to the board, half turn onto the vault table, front flip with a one-and-a-half twist) to score 15.166.

Andrade had a nervous effort on the uneven bars, finishing several of her pirouetting elements short of the required vertical handstand and going the wrong way on a cast handstand, but she held her composure through it all. Still, the errors cost her as her 13.800 score was .866 lower than her qualifying routine.

She righted the ship on the balance beam earning a 13.533 for a solid effort that dismounted with a round off, back handspring, double pike.

Andrade closed out the competition with a stellar performance on the floor exercise to cap her win.

A year ago just two months removed from Tokyo, Andrade went to the World Championships in Kitakyushu as a favourite in the all-around, but chose to sit out of the floor exercise in order to not put undue stress on her knee.

Follow all the latest in our daily live blog. You can watch action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier event live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

READ MORE: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Top things to know.