2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's team final – Results

The medal action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, continued on Wednesday (2 November), with a world title on offer – and three tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games – awarded at the M&S Bank Arena.
Find out the final results below.
Men's team final – final standings
People's Republic of China 257.858
Japan 253.395
Great Britain 247.229
Italy 245.955
USA 245.692
Spain 244.027
Brazil 241.362
Rep. Korea 232.828
China, Japan, and Great Britain each qualify five quota spots for Paris 2024 in men's artistic gymnastics.
