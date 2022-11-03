2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's team final – Results

Results from the men's team final as Paris 2024 Olympic quotas were awarded at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 on Wednesday 2 November.

By Olympics.com | 2 November 2022
Artistic Gymnastics

The medal action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, continued on Wednesday (2 November), with a world title on offer – and three tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games – awarded at the M&S Bank Arena.

Find out the final results below.

Men's team final – final standings

  1. People's Republic of China 257.858

  2. Japan 253.395

  3. Great Britain 247.229

  4. Italy 245.955

  5. USA 245.692

  6. Spain 244.027

  7. Brazil 241.362

  8. Rep. Korea 232.828

China, Japan, and Great Britain each qualify five quota spots for Paris 2024 in men's artistic gymnastics.

