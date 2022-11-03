2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's team final – Results

The medal action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, continued on Wednesday (2 November), with a world title on offer – and three tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games – awarded at the M&S Bank Arena.

Find out the final results below.

Men's team final – final standings

People's Republic of China 257.858 Japan 253.395 Great Britain 247.229 Italy 245.955 USA 245.692 Spain 244.027 Brazil 241.362 Rep. Korea 232.828

China, Japan, and Great Britain each qualify five quota spots for Paris 2024 in men's artistic gymnastics.

