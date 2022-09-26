2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Results from day 5 as USA seal record-breaking win

The United States scored the most points scored in a World Cup game ever as they beat South Korea 145-69 at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Monday (26 September).

Brionna Jones recorded a game-high 24 points for the reigning world and Olympic champions, while A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Breanna Stewart added 20, 19, and 18 points respectively.

China also secured a big 96-60 win over Puerto Rico thanks to 16 points from Li Yueru, while Sasa Cado notched 20 points in Serbia's 81-68 victory over Mali.

France beat Japan 67-53 to make it two wins in two days, with Gabby Williams delivering 16 points.

Elsewhere, it was one-way traffic in the day's early match as Belgium beat Bosnia Herzegovina 85-55 thanks to Hind Ben Abdelkader's 18-point haul.

In the final game of the day, Australia booked their place in the quarter-finals with a thrilling 75-72 win over fellow unbeaten team Canada.

In the absence of injured Bec Allen, Ezi Magbegor and Samantha Whitcomb led the Opals' attack with 16 and 15 points respectively, while Bridget Carleton responded with 16 of her own.

The event is a Paris 2024 Qualifier, with the winner of the World Cup also guaranteeing themselves a spot at the next Olympic Games.

2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Group phase schedule and results

Here is a breakdown of the tournament day-by-day. All times are in Australian Eastern Time (UTC +10).

Thursday 22 September

Group A

10:30 BIH v PUR – Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Puerto Rico beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 82-58.

11:30 USA v BEL – Sydney Superdome - USA beat Belgium 87-72.

17:30 KOR v CHN – Sydney Superdome - China beat South Korea 107-44.

Group B

13:00 CAN v SRB – Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Canada beat Serbia 67-60.

14:00 JPN v MLI – Sydney Superdome - Japan beat Mali 89-56.

20:30 AUS v FRA – Sydney Superdome - France beat Australia 70-57.

Friday 23 September

Group A

10:30 PUR v USA - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - USA beat Puerto Rico 106-42.

13:00 BEL v KOR - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Belgium beat South Korea 84-61.

14:30 CHN v BIH – Sydney Superdome - China beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 98-51.

Group B

12:00 SRB v JPN – Sydney Superdome - Serbia beat Japan 69-64.

18:00 FRA v CAN – Sydney Superdome - Canada beat France 59-45.

20:30 MLI v AUS – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Mali 118-58.

Saturday 24 September

Group A

14:30 USA v CHN – Sydney Superdome - USA beat China 77-63. USA qualify for quarter-finals.

18:00 BIH v KOR – Sydney Superdome - South Korea beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 99-66.

20:30 PUR v BEL – Sydney Superdome - Belgium beat Puerto Rico 68-65.

Group B

Rest day

Sunday 25 September

Group A

Rest day

Group B

14:30 MLI v FRA – Sydney Superdome - France beat Mali 74-59.

18:00 AUS v SRB – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Serbia 69-54.

20:30 JPN v CAN – Sydney Superdome - Canada beat Japan 70-56.

Monday 26 September

Group A

11:30 BEL v BIH – Sydney Superdome - Belgium beat Bosnia Herzegovina 85-55.

14:00 KOR v USA – Sydney Superdome - USA beat South Korea 145-69.

17:30 CHN v PUR – Sydney Superdome - China beat Puerto Rico 95-60.

Group B

13:30 SRB v MLI - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Serbia beat Mali 81-68.

16:00 FRA v JPN - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - France beat Japan 67-53.

20:30 AUS v CAN – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Canada 75-72.

Tuesday 27 September

Group A

11:30 PUR v KOR – Sydney Superdome

13:30 CHN v BEL - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre

14:00 USA v BIH – Sydney Superdome

Group B

16:00 MLI v CAN - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre

17:30 SRB v FRA – Sydney Superdome

20:30 AUS v JPN – Sydney Superdome

Wednesday 28 September

Rest day

2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Knockout phase schedule

Thursday 29 September

12:00 Quarterfinal 1 - Sydney Superdome

14:30 Quarterfinal 2 - Sydney Superdome

18:00 Quarterfinal 3 - Sydney Superdome

20:30 Quarterfinal 4 - Sydney Superdome

Friday 30 September

17:00 Semi-final 1 - Sydney Superdome

19:30 Semi-final 2- Sydney Superdome

Saturday 1 October

13:00 Third place game - Sydney Superdome

16:00 Final - Sydney Superdome

