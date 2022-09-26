2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: United States set all-time scoring record in offensive masterclass

More history has been made by the United States women’s basketball team.

The reigning world and Olympic champions set a new record for most points scored in a World Cup game, on their way to a resounding victory over Korea on Monday (26 September).

Their 145-69 group stage triumph broke the previous best of 143 set by Brazil against Malaysia back in 1990. It is also a new high for Team USA, whose best scoring performance before today was 119, marked on two separate occasions.

Brionna Jones drilled home 24 points in Monday's win at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, with newly minted WNBA champion A’ja Wilson adding 20 points of her own to lead the offensive charge for the US.

They were joined in double figures by six other players including Tokyo Olympic 3x3 gold medallist Kelsey Plum (19), two-time Olympic champion Breanna Stewart (18), Betnijah Laney (13), Kahleah Copper (11), Shakira Austin (16), and Alyssa Thomas (10).

In their 26th consecutive World Cup win, the US also set a raft of other team records including 62 field goals made and 36 assists dished out.

The USA had already booked a spot in the quarter-finals, but their dominance over their Group A rivals continues to underline why the Americans are favourites to clinch the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying spot on offer for the winner of this year's event.

Team USA are hunting their fourth consecutive World Cup title, to add to the seventh successive Olympic gold they claimed at Tokyo 2020, in 2021.

2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: US schedule

Below is the remaining schedule for the United States at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

All times are listed in ET.

Tuesday 27 September

00:00 USA v BIH – Sydney Superdome

Wednesday 28 September

22:00 Quarterfinal 1 - Sydney Superdome

Thursday 29 September

00:30 Quarterfinal 2 - Sydney Superdome

04:00 Quarterfinal 3 - Sydney Superdome

06:30 Quarterfinal 4 - Sydney Superdome

Friday 30 September

03:00 Semi-final 1 - Sydney Superdome

05:30 Semi-final 2- Sydney Superdome

23:00 Third place game - Sydney Superdome

Saturday 1 October

02:00 Final - Sydney Superdome

