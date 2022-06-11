Zoé Claessens ends Laura Smulders' winning run at BMX Racing World Cup in Papendal, Sylvain André takes men's elite race

Laura Smulders' five-race winning streak on the BMX Racing World Cup circuit is over.

European champion Zoé Claessens of Switzerland ensured that the Dutch rider would not enjoy a 26th career World Cup race win by pipping Smulders in the women's elite final on Saturday (11 June 2022), while men's elite series leader Sylvain André took his first win of the season.

Claessens held off a late charge from Smulders – that being Smulders' near-signature way of winning races, chasing down the leaders on the final straight – to clinch her inaugural World Cup race win.

Speaking after the race, the Swiss racer said: "I did a really good start on a good track, I'm so happy to win today. I'm so happy, I've dreamed [about this] a lot."

Double Olympic champion Mariana Pajón, who was listed as a starter, was a surprise scratch for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, Frenchman André claimed his third career World Cup race win – all in Papendal – by triumphing from a final that featured five French riders.

Romain Mahieu started quickly, but was edged wide by André at the first turn. The 2018 world champ held his lead to the line, triumphing from counterpart Jérémy Rencurel and Australia's Izaac Kennedy, who also made up the podium at Round 2 in Glasgow.

"It was a crazy race, everybody was really tired. That came into play," André said afterwards.

"I had to go into Romain into turn one because there was no margin for me. Otherwise I would stay in second forever. It's the final, I had to go if I wanted to win and somehow I stayed out front."

UCI BMX Racing World Cup round 3: Women's elite result

Zoe Claessens (SUI) 34.737 Laura Smulders (NED) 34.952 Felicia Stancil (USA) 35.276 Lauren Reynolds (AUS) 35.597 Judy Baauw (NED) 36.323 Camille Maire (FRA) 36.382 Merel Smulders (NED) 36.608 Manon Veenstra (NED) 36.620

UCI BMX Racing World Cup round 3: Men's elite result