How to watch Mariana Pajon, Laura Smulders and Sylvain Andre in action at Rounds 3 and 4 of 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Papendal

The 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season continues this weekend in Papendal, Netherlands, with double Olympic gold medallist Mariana Pajón looking to bounce back from two early exits in the opening two rounds in Glasgow, as she seeks to retain her World Cup title,

You can watch it all live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube page on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June.

Papendal is hosting the third and fourth rounds of eight this season. Dutch rider Laura Smulders won the first two women's elite rounds in Glasgow, Scotland, in May, while France's Sylvain André is the men's elite standings leader.

After this weekend, the World Cup takes a pause until September, when Colombia will be the host nation for the final four stops of the competition.

At each of the eight events, motos (heats) will take place for each of the four categories before elimination races take place up to the final, usually featuring eight athletes.

The winner of each final scores 150 points, with riders from second to eighth getting 130, 115, 100, 90, 80, 75 and 70 points respectively. Any riders eliminated prior to the final then receive points corresponding to the round they were eliminated in and their position in those races.

After the eight World Cup rounds are over, the top athlete is crowned World Cup champion.

How to watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Papendal 2022

The competition from Rounds 1 and 2 will be broadcast live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube channel from Papendal on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May, beginning at 3pm local time in Netherlands (1pm UTC) on each day.

That means there will be live coverage of the races in all four categories from the quarter-finals onwards.

Territorial restrictions may apply to the live stream, but the coverage is due to be available worldwide.

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Papendal: Who's taking part

The double Olympic champion Pajón from Colombia will want to stake her claim after failing to make the final in either race in Glasgow last month.

She will have to contend with the red-hot Laura Smulders, the circuit leader, who has won the last five World Cup races stretching back to 2021.

In the men's category, the one-time world champ Sylvain André of France is the overall leader despite not having won a race yet this season.

Watch out too for the Colombians Diego Arboleda and Carlos Ramírez.