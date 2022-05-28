Laura Smulders and Diego Arboleda win 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup opener in Glasgow 

Netherlands' Laura Smulders and Diego Arboleda from Colombia took victory in the season opener of the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup on Saturday (28 May) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Two-time world champion Smulders beat Zoe Claessen of Switzerland, with fellow Dutchwoman Judy Baauw in third.

"I know this track suits me. It's very technical, and it felt great. I killed it but I did surprise my myself in that final. I'm super happy," the winner of the women's race said.

"You have to be precise, and I think I'm a pretty precise person, that's always my goal. So very satisfied with that."

Olympic champion Bethany Shriever from Great Britain was pushed out in her first turn of the final and finished in eighth.

BMX queen and two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon suffered an early exit from the event. The Colombian was knocked out in the first semi-final after finishing fifth, where only four riders progressed to the final.

In the men's final Arboleda had a strong race from gate to finish.

Speaking after the triumph the Colombian said,"I did a lot of work this off season, I feel strong. Today was a good day and this was a fantastic start (to my season). Let's keep going the same."

Despite winning his first three races of the day and looking in good form heading into the final - Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte didn't have a good start.

The 22-year-old spent the race chasing to make up ground and in the end crossed third behind France's Sylvain Andre.

Competition continues tomorrow, Sunday (29 May) for round two.

You can catch the action right here on Olympics.com where several Olympic medallists are bound to be out for redemption.

Women's elite results - Round 1: FINAL

Laura Smulders (NED) Zoe Claessens (SUI) Judy Baauw (NED) Manon Veenstra (NED) Saya Sakakibara (AUS) Camille Maire (FRA) Mariane Beltrando (FRA) Bethany Shriever (GBR)

Men's elite results - Round 1: FINAL

Diego Arboleda (COL) Sylvain Andre (FRA) Kye Whyte (GBR) Romain Mayet (FRA) Mateo Carmona Garcia (COL) Mitchel Schotman (NED) Arthur Pilard (FRA) Cedric Butti (SUI)

2022 BMX Racing World Cup season calendar

This year's UCI BMX Racing World Cup has eight rounds.

The first four rounds are in Europe, and the last four rounds will be in Bogota, Colombia.

28 May: Round 1 in Glasgow (GBR)

29 May: Round 2 in Glasgow (GBR)

11 June: Round 3 in Papendal (NED)

12 June: Round 4 in Papendal (NED)

24 September: Round 5 in Bogotá (COL)

25 September: Round 6 in Bogotá (COL)

1 October: Round 7 in Bogotá (COL)

2 October: Round 8 in Bogotá (COL)

How to watch BMX Racing World Cup 2022 season live

The 2022 BMX Racing World Cup season will be filmed, with live action and highlights available to viewers around the world via the UCI's Tv broadcast and online digital streaming partners.

For most of the world this is on Olympic Channel, via the Olympics.com website and apps for mobile and smart connected tv devices.

Watch the action right here (territorial restrictions apply) and on the @Olympics YouTube platform.