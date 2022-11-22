Two-time IOC Refugee Olympic Team member Yusra Mardini has life experience well beyond her 24 years.

After fleeing war-torn Syria in 2015, the national swimmer survived a near-death experience on the treacherous boat journey to Europe.

After settling in Berlin, Germany, she had to learn a new language and build a new life.

Swimming became Mardini’s salvation, and one year later the former Syria international representative was selected for the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

“It's crazy because “I feel like I’ve lived two lives. And more has happened in the past five years since I left Syria, than the first 17 put together,” Yusra Mardini told Olympics.com.

“I sometimes feel like I'm 50 years old because of everything that has happened. But I have learnt from everything; going from this little girl that just focused on swimming and winning gold medals to escaping war and representing millions around the world, that has opened my eyes so much and changed the way I think.”

Tomorrow, 23 November, a movie called “The Swimmers”, that depicts her incredible story, is being released.