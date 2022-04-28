World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships 2022: Italian Olympic champ Stefania Constantini fails to qualify for play-offs

Five out of a possible six teams have now safely booked their passage to the play-offs at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Geneva.

But notably missing from that list are Italy, featuring Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles champion Stefania Constantini, who just missed the cut.

At the start of the day's action four teams were in still in contention for the next tournament phase in Group A, piling the pressure of the final round-robin match-ups.

After all four pairs picked up wins reigning Olympic champions Italy fell out of the race finishing with six wins and three losses overall, while the draw stone challenge was used to determine the places of Switzerland, Sweden and Norway who each finished on seven wins and two losses.

Having finished top, Switzerland progress straight through to the semi-finals leaving Sweden in second and Norway in third to battle it out in the play-offs.

Meanwhile in Group B, who will take up the final qualification spot is still yet to be determined.

With one match left to play, attention turns to United States' Becca and Matt Hamilton and Germany's Pia-Lisa Scholl and Klaudius Harsch to see which pair will prevail.

The US will take on Canada's Beijing Olympians Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman in their evening clash while Germany meet England's sibling team Anna and Ben Fowler.

Indomitable Scotland took their eighth consecutive win to qualify in first and so, take up the other remaining semi-final spot while Canada, who also qualified yesterday, finish in second and so proceed to the play-offs.

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship updated schedule (all time CEST, GMT+2):

Friday 29 April

09:00 - Qualification Game A2 v B3 and Relegation Games

12:30 - Qualification Game B2 v A3

16:00 - Semi-final B1 v A2/B3

19:30 - Semi-final A1 v B2/A3

Saturday 30 April

10:00 - Bronze Medal Game

14:00 - Gold Medal Game