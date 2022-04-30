World Mixed Doubles Curling 2022: History for Eve Muirhead as Scotland beat Switzerland in gold medal final - live updates

Scotland beat Switzerland for the World Mixed Doubles Curling title in Geneva on Saturday (30 April).

Having previously won Olympic, World, and European titles, Scotland's Eve Muirhead became the only female curler to complete a rare quadruple of international titles by adding the mixed event crown. "That's the set for me," she said afterwards.

With partner The score of 9-7 was the winning margin for Muirhead and Scottish teammate Bobby Lammie. They had led 7-2 at halftime before the hosts mounted a comeback, but Scotland held on for the title.

Germany beat Norway 7-5 in the bronze medal match earlier on Saturday.

How Scotland and Switzerland reached the 2022 mixed doubles final

Scotland's Eve Muirhead, who skipped Great Britain's women to gold at Beijing 2022, and Olympic silver medallist Bobby Lammie, booked their place in Saturday's gold medal game by defeating Germany's Klaudius Harsch and Pia-Lisa Scholl 8-3 in the first semi-final match on Friday.

Victory over semi-finalists Germany marked what has been an impressive week so far for both Muirhead and Lammie who, in addition not to having lost all week, also have not given up a single steal.

Switerland's five-time world champion Alina Paetz and 2014 Winter Olympian Sven Michel booked their spot after a tense extra end, beating Norway 8-7 in a thrilling semi.

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022 - Finals day schedule and results (all time CEST, GMT+2):

Saturday 30 April 2022

10:00 - Bronze Medal Game - Pia-Lisa Schöll and Klaudius Harsch (Germany) beat Norway 7-5 to win bronze.

14:00 - Gold Medal Game - Scotland beat Switzerland 7-9. Scotland win the gold medal. Switzerland claim the silver.