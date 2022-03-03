Team GB curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead undecided on Milano-Cortina 2026

Great Britain’s gold-medal winning curling skip Eve Muirhead has cast a shadow of doubt over a defence of her recently acquired Olympic title at Milano-Cortina 2026, the next Winter Games.

Muirhead, along with vice-skip Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith, triumphed over Japan 10-3 to win Team GB’s only gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Their success followed a silver won by men’s skip Bruce Mouat who were felled by Niklas Edin’s Sweden a day earlier.

Speaking on Scotland Tonight, the four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medallist admitted that while she is overwhelmed by the result and its subsequent reception, her own plans for the future are far from set:

“Honestly, I don’t know,” said Muirhead on whether a decision had been made on another Olympic appearance.

“I want to savour these memories, make the most of the next few weeks and months and then, of course, there’s going to be that time that I need to decide what I’m going to do in the future.

“I am young, but I am the oldest in the team now. It depends how the body holds up.

Muirhead’s allusion to whether she can physically accept the challenge of another Olympic cycle comes after a hip injury back in 2018 threatened to end her career entirely.

The pain hit its apex at PyeongChang 2018 where the Scot and her team at the time suffered an Olympic-sized heartbreak after they fell to Japan in the bronze-medal match, meaning they returned home without any silverware.

The curler underwent surgery not unlike the operation conducted on compatriot and tennis ace Andy Murray. Though she was soon back on the ice what she endured remains with her.

Team GB's women curlers celebrate with their gold medals after winning against Team Japan at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

For now, the focus for the Scot is on soaking up the attention her and her rink are duly receiving.

“It’s been a complete whirlwind since we got back,” Muirhead continued. “I’m trying to be as normal as I can, but there’s so much going on.”

As well as appearing on talk shows, conducting interviews, and generally promoting her sport, the British curler and her team also made it on the cover of Hello! magazine, a popular weekly publication specialising in celebrity news.

“So many people want to speak to you and see you and it’s great to catch up with family and friends and spend this time with them.

“I think the future of the sport is very healthy just now. For the sport of curling in Scotland and Great Britain, it’s fantastic.”

Muirhead at the Scottish mixed doubles champs

Muirhead has long been a stay in the British Winter Olympic consciousness having first put up her name in lights at Vancouver 2010 when she made her debut as a skip just 19 years old.

Four years later at Sochi 2014, she became the youngest skip ever to win a medal after her rink picked up a bronze.

When the curler fell short of the podium four years ago Muirhead admitted that her belief in ever winning a gold medal did start to fade, but rather than dwell on those feelings she translated them into hard work and effort:

“It was a dream of mine to get this gold medal, and there were times that I questioned whether I would get it round my neck.

“You do question whether you’re going to carry on, whether you’re good enough, but I’m so glad I did carry on. I really put in a lot of work, and I actually don’t think I’ve missed a day’s training in the last two or three years.

“It’s great to know that all the hard work, not just by me but by the whole team, has paid off.”

While a decision about the Games in Italy might be a way off Muirhead is not resting on her laurels.

She is currently competing at the Scottish curling mixed doubles championship (March 2 - March 6) alongside Bobby Lammie - the second for Team Mouat.

Both curlers will come up against all their Olympic rink mates throughout the competition including Mouat and Dodds who represented Britain in the Chinese capital.

You can find the standing results from the competition as they are updated here.