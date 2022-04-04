World Double Squash Championships 2022: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa in five-member Indian team – watch live streaming

Five Indian players, including former Commonwealth Games champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, will be seen competing at the World Double Squash Championships 2022, at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre in Glasgow, Scotland from April 5 to 9.

A total of 86 elite players from all around the world will be playing at the Glasgow world squash meet.

Besides India, Australia, Canada, Scotland, New Zealand, England, Colombia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Malta, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka and Wales are the other countries who’ll be at Glasgow for the big-ticket event.

The five-member Indian squash team consists of Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal.

The World Doubles Squash Championships features three separate medal events – men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Ramit Tandon, who was part of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the Asian Games 2018, will partner Vikram Malhotra for men’s doubles. The duo are in Group E.

Dipika Pallikal, who is married to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, will pair up with Joshna Chinappa for women’s doubles. They have been drawn in Group B.

Pallikal and Chinappa have a good record playing together, having won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2014 and a silver in 2018. Both are also Asian Games medallists in singles individually.

In the mixed doubles, India will field two teams - Joshna Chinappa and Vikram Malhotra and Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal.

Saurav Ghosal, a seven-time Asian Games medallist, won the mixed doubles silver with Pallikal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Ghosal is married to Dipika’s sister Diya.

Ghoshal also has two silver medals at the World Doubles. The first was in men’s doubles in 2004 with Ritwik Bhattacharyain while the second came in 2016 in mixed doubles with Dipika as partner.

Pool matches start from April 5 while the round of 16 and other classification matches are from April 7. The finals are on April 9.

The World Double Squash Championships have been running since 1981. Last year, the biennial tournament was cancelled due to COVID 19.

The last edition was held in 2019, with Australia hosting the tournament and sweeping all three medals. India didn’t have any participants in the 2019 edition.

Ryan Cuskelly and Donna Lobban, part of the all-winning Australian squad from 2019, will be returning to mount a title defence this year.

New Zealand’s Paul Coll, the men’s world No. 1, and Joelle King, the women’s world No. 6, England’s Georgina Kennedy and Scotland’s Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban are some of the other players to watch out for.

Where to watch World Double Squash Championships 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the World Double Squash Championships 2022 will be available on the Olympics.com website here. There’s no live telecast of the World Doubles in India.

Indian team for World Double Squash Championships 2022

Men’s singles: Vikram Malhotra/Ramit Tandon

Women’s doubles: Dipika Pallikal/Joshna Chinappa

Mixed doubles: Vikram Malhotra/Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal/Dipika Pallikal