Korea Open 2022 badminton: India’s top players return to action - watch live

Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, who gave last week’s Orleans Masters a miss, will return to action at the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 to be held at Palma Stadium in Suncheon from Tuesday.

PV Sindhu, who won the Swiss Open last month, is seeded third at the Korea Open. The Indian ace is currently ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings and will be chasing her second Korea Open title after winning it in 2017.

The former world champion and double Olympic medallist will open her campaign against unseeded Lauren Lam of USA in the first round.

Reigning Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei of China is the top seed at the BWF Super 500 event while former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal is unseeded.

Saina Nehwal, a London Olympics bronze medallist, has a relatively tough draw and could face defending champion He Bing Jiao of China as early as in the second round. Saina Nehwal will play Japan’s Asuka Takahashi in the opener.

Upcoming Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda, the Odisha Open winner, are the other notable Indian players in the women’s singles.

In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, seeded fifth and sixth, respectively, will be India’s best hopes.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth is drawn against Malaysia’s Liew Daren in his opening match while All-England 2022 finalist Lakshya Sen will take on China’s Lu Guang Zu.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting from Indonesia is the top seed in the men’s singles. HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap, meanwhile, are the top Indians among the unseeded players.

In the men’s double, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who won the India Open in January, will aim for a second BWF Super 500 title at the Korea Open this year. The pair is seeded third and will take on Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in the first round.

The women’s doubles features Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy as fourth seeds. The Indian women’s doubles pair will start from the quarter-finals after receiving a bye in the first two.

Meanwhile, Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will lead India’s charge in mixed doubles. The duo will face Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in their first match. They are the only Indian challenge in the mixed doubles.

Where to watch the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of Korea Open 2022 will be available on BWF’s official YouTube channel.

India squad for Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022

Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma, Kiran George, Chirag Sen, Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, Sameer Verma, Siddhart Pratap Singh, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Shruthika Senthil, Anura Prabhudesai

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Sumeeth Reddy/Navaneeth Bokka

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy, Palak Arora/Unnati Hooda

Mixed doubles: Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa