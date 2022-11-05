World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch live on day nine - Sunday 6 November

Action concludes at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Sunday (6 November) after nine days of competition, with the final five apparatus finals – men's vault, women's balance beam, men's parallel bars, women's floor, and men's horizontal bar.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 9 – Sunday 6 November

The Philippines' Carlos Yulo is defending world champion on vault and won silver last year in parallel bars too. He is in contention on both apparatus, having missed out on a medal in his favour floor event. Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan of China, fresh off rings silver, will want to have a say in the latter apparatus; Great Britain's Joe Fraser – the 2019 world champ – will also want to make up for a disappointing all-around competition. All-around champion Hashimoto Daiki will hope to add high bar gold to floor silver.

Carey, the Olympic champ in women's floor, would be expected to be another front-runner this year in that event, a day after winning her maiden individual world title in the vault. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade goes again in the balance beam and floor finals looking for another medal from the 2022 worlds after all-around gold, while there is British interest in the latter through the Gadirova twins. Flavia Saraiva, who hurt herself on vault in qualifications, is the top qualifier on the floor and has been working to recover in time for the final.

Schedule

Session begins at 13:15

13:30 Men's vault

Men's vault 14:11 Women's balance beam

Women's balance beam 15:25 Men's parallel bars

Men's parallel bars 16:08 Women's floor

Women's floor 16:53 Men's horizontal bar

Women's balance beam qualifiers

Ou (CHN), Blakely (USA), Miyata (JPN), Boyer (FRA), Watanabe (JPN), Kovacs (HUN), Andrade (BRA), Black (CAN)

Women's floor qualifiers

Saraiva (BRA), Andrade (BRA), Jessica Gadirova (GBR), Chiles (USA), Carey (USA), Visser (NED), Jennifer Gadirova (GBR), D'Amato (ITA)

Men's vault qualifiers

Artur Davtyan (ARM), Yulo (PHI), Burtanete (ROU), Radivilov (UKR), Souza (BRA), Lee Junho (KOR), Tanigawa Wataru (JPN), Kim Hansol (KOR)

Men's parallel bars qualifiers

Zou (CHN), Kamoto (JPN), Dauser (GER), Yulo (PHI), Arican (TUR), Calvo Moreno (COL), Fraser (GBR), Regini-Moran (GBR)

Men's horizontal bar qualifiers

Hasimoto (JPN), Sun (CHN), Zhang (CHN), Ilias Georgiou (CYP), Malone (USA), Kamoto (JPN), Nory Mariano (BRA), Bull (AUS)

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television and digital livestreaming channels.

In some regions, fans can watch the action via Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in several territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel.

A full list of TV and online broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events. The full results from World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 are here.