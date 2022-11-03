World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch live on day seven - Friday 4 November

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Friday (4 November), with the men's all-around final.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 7 – Friday 4 November

The men's individual all-around final appears to be a straight re-match between the current world and Olympic champions, China's Zhang Boheng and Japan's Hashimoto Daiki respectively.

Zhang narrowly edged out Hashimoto at last year's World Championships by just under two-hundredths of a point, and Hashimoto will be keen to win his first world all-around title. However, it was Hashimoto's teammate Tanigawa Wataru who was the top qualifier.

The home fans will hope that Joe Fraser, who helped the British men's team stage a comeback to win bronze, can reach the podium too. And the Philippines' Carlos Yulo will aim to make it an Asian podium sweep.

Schedule

Session begins at 17:45

18:00–21:10 Men's individual all-around final

Individual all-around qualifiers

Tanigawa Wataru (JPN), Hashimoto (JPN), Yulo (PHI), Fraser (GBR), Zhang (CHN), Hong (USA), Plata (ESP), Malone (USA), Schmidt (NED), Souza (BRA), Jarman (GBR), Soares (BRA), Ryu (KOR), Asil (TUR), Kovtun (UKR), Abbadini (ITA), Tang (TPE), Dauser (GER), Heggemsnes (NOR), Balazs (HUN), Calvo Moreno (COL), Van den Keybus (BEL), Burtanete (ROU), Casali (ITA)

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television and digital livestreaming channels.

In some regions, fans can watch the action via Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in several territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel.

A full list of TV and online broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events. The full results from World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 are here.