World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch day four - Tuesday 1 November

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday (1 November), with the first world title on offer in 2022 – and the first three tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games – awarded at the M&S Bank Arena.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 4 – Tuesday 1 November

Eight teams which have qualified from Saturday and Sunday will know that finishing on the podium guarantees their place in Paris – and the USA are, despite the absences of their Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, still favourites to win.

The Americans were around three-and-a-half points clear of Great Britain and Brazil in qualification.

Brazil, hosts Great Britain, Italy, China, and Japan could all be in the mix for the podium – but the Brazilians will be sweating on the fitness of Flavia Saraiva, who appeared to suffer an ankle injury in qualification.

Schedule

Session begins at 18:15

18:30–21:00 Women's team final

Team all-around qualifiers

USA, Great Britain, Brazil, Italy, Japan, China, France, Canada

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in some territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel and right here on Olympics.com.

A full list of broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events.