World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch day two - Sunday 30 October

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Sunday (30 October), with the remaining eight subdivisions – including 20 teams – taking to the M&S Bank Arena.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 2 – Sunday 30 October

Of the 20 teams and 12 other individual all-around groups taking to the four apparatus on Sunday, all eyes of the home crowd will be on the night's very last subdivision, with Great Britain due to compete from 9:45pm. Their squad includes the Gadirova sisters as well as European silver medallist Alice Kinsella.

Earlier in the day, Brazil – led by Olympic champion on vault Rebeca Andrade as well as Flavia Saraiva – will stake their claim. The Pan-American champions are in subdivision 8 at 6:30pm.

China (subdivision 5 at 12:45pm) and Italy (subdivision 9 at 8:15pm) will also be among the teams expected to make it to the final.

Schedule

Session begins at 09:15

09:30–10:50 Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 (Korea Republic, Ukraine, all-around groups 1 and 14)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 (Korea Republic, Ukraine, all-around groups 1 and 14) 11:00–12:20 Women's Qualification Subdivision 4 (Sweden, Australia, Hungary, all-around group 9)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 4 (Sweden, Australia, Hungary, all-around group 9) 12:45–14:05 Women's Qualification Subdivision 5 (Canada, China, all-around groups 5 and 10)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 5 (Canada, China, all-around groups 5 and 10) 14:15–15:35 Women's Qualification Subdivision 6 (Mexico, France, all-around groups 2 and 13)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 6 (Mexico, France, all-around groups 2 and 13) 17:00–18:20 Women's Qualification Subdivision 7 (Finland, Netherlands, Japan, all-around group 8)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 7 (Finland, Netherlands, Japan, all-around group 8) 18:30–19:50 Women's Qualification Subdivision 8 (Argentina, Brazil, Germany, all-around group 4)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 8 (Argentina, Brazil, Germany, all-around group 4) 20:15–21:35 Women's Qualification Subdivision 9 (Italy, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, all-around group 3)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 9 (Italy, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, all-around group 3) 21:45–23:05 Women's Qualification Subdivision 10 (Great Britain, Austria, all-around groups 6 and 11)

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in some territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel and right here on Olympics.com.

A full list of broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events.