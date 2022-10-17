The 24 women’s volleyball teams invited to play in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments have been revealed 

Today (Monday 17 October) the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) released the names of the 24 teams that will compete in the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQT) that will decide six of the nations who will compete at Paris 2024.

The 24 teams, excluding France and Russia, will be split into three different pools of eight that will compete in the OQT between September and October 2023. The top two teams from each pool will earn direct qualification to the Games.

Serbia top the world rankings (as of 17 October) followed closely by Italy, with Brazil third and the USA fourth. At the other end of the scale, the biggest winners are 25th place Slovenia and 26th place Peru, who both make the cut. France have qualified automatically for the next Olympic Games as host country while Russia are ineligible to take part at this time.

The National Federations will need to confirm to FIVB the participation of their teams in the OQT by the beginning of December 2022.

USA through in 4th while Canada make the cut in 14th

The USA made it safely through to the OQT after finishing fourth in the rankings. The Americans lost in the semi-finals of the World Championships against Serbia but will be hoping to be one of the top two teams in their pool when the OQT begins in September 2023.

Canada are also through to the OQT having secured a ranking of 14th. Although they failed to make it out of their pool in the World Championships, they did win three of their five games, including impressive victories over Germany, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.

How women's volleyball teams can book their ticket to Paris 2024

Six teams can earn direct qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 through the OQT, with the 24 teams split into three pools of eight. The top two teams from each pool will earn direct qualification to the 12-team women’s volleyball competition at Paris 2024.

As hosts, France have already secured a place at the Games. The five remaining Olympic places will be allocated to the top five teams in the FIVB World Ranking at the end of the preliminary stage of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in the following order of priority.

The team(s) from a continent(s) without a qualified team Top team(s) not yet qualified

Japan are the first hosts to be confirmed for the OQT, with the women's tournament scheduled for 16-24 September 2023 and the men's following from 30 September to 8 October 2023. The draw for the OQT will take place on 19 December 2022.

Teams that have been invited to compete in the women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments

*The National Federations will need to confirm to FIVB the participation of their teams in the OQT

Serbia Italy Brazil USA People’s Republic of China Japan Turkey Russia (not eligible to participate in the OQT) Dominican Republic Poland Belgium Netherlands Germany Canada Thailand Bulgaria Puerto Rico Czech Republic Colombia Mexico France (already qualified to Paris 2024 as hosts, so will not participate in the OQT) Argentina Republic of Korea Ukraine Slovenia Peru

*Based on FIVB rankings on 17 October 2022. Check the FIVB rankings here