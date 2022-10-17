Teams invited for men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments as volleyball's road to Paris 2024 gets underway 

The names of the 24 teams invited to compete in the men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments (OQT) for the Paris 2024 Olympics have been released by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball.

Teams placed 1-26 in the world rankings, excluding France and Russia, will compete in the OQT from 30 September to 8 October 2023, with nothing less than Olympic qualification on the line. Six teams will qualify directly for Paris 2024 from the OQT.

Poland is the top-ranked team as of 12 September 2022, with new World Champions Italy climbing up to rank 2, ahead of host country France, and South American powerhouses Brazil who won bronze at the World Championships.

People's Republic of China (26th) and Qatar (25th), who were present at the World Championships, both also made the cut due to the fact that France have qualified automatically for the next Olympic Games as host country while Russia are ineligible to take part at this time.

The National Federations will need to confirm to FIVB the participation of their teams in the OQT by the beginning of December 2022.

READ MORE: Italy win FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022

USA sixth and Canada 15th

The USA is at a comfortable sixth place in the ranking. The American men's team reached the World Championships quarter-finals but lost to Poland in 5 sets, after having been finalists of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) back in July, only losing to France in the final.

Canada were not as successful, as they could not qualify for the knock-out stage of the World Championships, finishing third in Pool E behind eventual World Champions Italy and Turkey. However, they remained easily in the top 24, sitting in 15th place.

How volleyball teams can book golden tickets for Paris 2024

The men’s volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournaments will offer six spots for Paris 2024, with the 24 competing teams split into three pools of eight. The top two from each pool after the competition will earn qualification to the Olympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Olympic tournament will feature 12 men's teams.

France, as host nation, have already secured their spot at the Games. The five remaining Olympic places will be allocated to the top five teams in the FIVB World Ranking at the end of the preliminary stage of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in the following order of priority.

The team(s) from a continent(s) without a qualified team Top team(s) not yet qualified

Japan are the first hosts to be confirmed for the OQT, with the women's tournament scheduled for 16-24 September 2023 and the men's following from 30 September to 8 October 2023. The draw for the OQT will take place on 19 December 2022.

READ MORE: How to qualify for volleyball at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

Teams that have been invited to compete in the men’s volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournaments

*The National Federations will need to confirm to FIVB the participation of their teams in the OQT by beginning of December 2022.

Poland Italy France (already qualified to Paris 2024 as hosts, so will not participate in the OQT). Brazil Russia (not eligible to participate in the OQT) USA Japan Argentina Slovenia Islamic Republic of Iran Serbia Cuba Netherlands Turkey Canada Ukraine Germany Mexico Tunisia Egypt Belgium Czech Republic Bulgaria Finland Qatar People's Republic of China

*Based on FIVB rankings on 12 September 2022. Check the FIVB rankings here.