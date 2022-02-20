Freestyle skiing women's moguls finals run 3 - Featuring Jakara Anthony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Perrine Laffont has dominated women's moguls since her gold medal at PyeongChang 2018. But there was no touching Jakara Anthony's score of 83.09 on her third and final run. The Australian landed a 720 grab on her top jump and a backflip on the bottom aerial, wrapping it all up in a time of 27.63. Her score never dropped below 80 in any of her rounds. Laffont, meanwhile, just missed out on the podium.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).