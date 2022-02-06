Medals update: Jakara Anthony clinches historic Beijing 2022 freestyle skiing women's moguls gold
Jakara Anthony becomes Australia's first Olympic women's moguls champion. Jaelin Kauf of the United States wins silver with ROC's Anastasiia Smirnova clinching bronze.
Jakara Anthony made history at Beijing 2022 on Sunday (6 February) when she won the moguls gold becoming the first Australian woman to earn a medal in the event at the Olympic Winter Games.
The Australian freestyle skier was in fine fettle throughout her second Winter Olympics, going into the final in pole position and after dominating all her rounds.
Anthony was in a class of her own in the final landing difficult tricks to achieve a winning score of 83.09. She finished ahead of United States athlete Jaelin Kauf (80.28) and the ROC's Anastasiia Smirnova (77.72).
Results – freestyle skiing women's moguls
Jakara Anthony (AUS) - 83.09
Jaelin Kauf (USA) - 80.28
Anastasiia Smirnova (ROC) - 77.72
