Great Winter Olympic rivalries: Perrine Laffont vs the Dufour-Lapointe sisters

Let’s go back in time. To PyeongChang 2018.

That’s when 19-year-old French Freestyle skier Perrine Laffont announced herself to the Olympic world.

For her second appearance at the Olympic Games, she pipped Canadian skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe to the title in the moguls event, by 0.09 points. At Sochi 2014, Justine had won gold ahead of her sister Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, while Perrine finished 14th.

In Quebec, the mogul’s family was flabbergasted. The two sisters, who skied for a long time with their older sister Maxime before she retired in 2018, had got used to sharing titles and podiums.

As the rivalry has been revived during the 2021/22 World Cup season and with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on the horizon (from 4 to 20 February), Olympics.com introduces you to the history of this fascinating freestyle skiing showdown.

Chloé and Justine make a name for themselves

For a while, Chloé and Justine were the world’s moguls’ sensations.

Before Perrine’s emergence and her first podium in February 2016, Chloé managed to climb on the podium 15 times with two wins. And Justine, introduced to the circuit in December 2010, had 18 podiums to her name, including eight wins.

Their great rival at the time was Hannah Kearney. The American had won gold at Vancouver 2010 before clinching bronze, behind both sisters, at Sochi 2014. She also became world champion in 2013 (after a first title in 2005) and finished second at the Worlds in 2011 and 2015.

However, after winning six moguls crystal globes and four overall titles, she decided to retire in March 2015 leaving the path of glory wide open for both Québec sisters.

Justine and Chloé didn’t wait very long to take advantage.

After four World Cup stages between 28 February 2015 (Hannah’s last podium before retiring, the first place at Tazawako in Japan), and 27 February 2016 (Perrine’s first podium, also first place at Tazawako in Japan), Chloé managed four podiums and Justine three.

At the start of that year, they even experienced a historical moment: at Val Saint-Come, Canada, Justine and Chloé finished first and second, ahead of their big sister Maxime.

"For us, it was like winning the Super Bowl", Maxime told Olympics.com. "It was absolutely incredible," Justine added. "Honestly, I think that it’s one of my favourite performances of my career."

The turning point: 27 February 2016

However the respite Hannah Kearny’s retirement gave the sisters was short-lived. Perrine Laffont wasn’t going to wait forever. Before getting her first World Cup podium on 27 February 2016, she finished fourth twice, including on the day the Dufour-Lapointe sisters made history.

On 27 February, Perrine was only 17-years-old, but it didn’t matter; she wasn’t going to budge in front of the Canadians who were four and seven years older than her. Perrine enjoyed two years' experience in the senior circuit, so at Tazawako, in Japan, she earned the gold medal. Ahead of Chloé in second place. Justine finished seventh.

Since then, Perrine has rarely failed to get on the World Cup podium with Chloé clinching the top-three spots twice.

...but no-one can stop Perrine

Chloé's sister Justine, who’s now 27, went on to show she was able to dominate her discipline, but seems to have suffered from Perrine’s power: in 32 World Cup stages between that notorious 27 February 2016, in which Justine and Perrine both took part, and the start of this season, Justine has managed 13 podiums (two wins) with Perrine 24 (15 wins).

Of the nine times when Perrine earned a podium finish but didn’t clinch top spot, she was beaten either by Britteny Cox of Australia or by Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva - not Justine.

And then PyeongChang 2018 arrived, along with Perrine’s Olympic title.

Since those Games, Perrine managed 17 World Cup podiums in all 17 appearances, winning 13 titles including the last nine.

In this time, Justine has never finished ahead of Perrine.

So, what will happen at Beijing 2022? Will Justine manage to find her top form again and get her gold medal back? Or has the 23-year-old Perrine – already the winner of four big crystal globes – only just started her illustrious career?

You’ll have to come back and watch from 3 February 2022, during the women’s moguls’ qualifications in Beijing, to get your answer.