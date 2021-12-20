UEFA Women's Champions League draw: Holders FC Barcelona to play Real Madrid in all-Spanish quarter-final

The stage for football's UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) quarter-finals and semi-finals has been set.

Following the conclusion of the inaugural group stage, the top teams were seeded and drawn against the group group runners-up in a draw conducted by UEFA on Monday, December 20.

In a clash for the ages, European debutants Real Madrid will play Primera División rivals and current title holders FC Barcelona.

Elsewhere, England's only ever title winners Arsenal will meet the champions from 2013 and 2014, Wolfsburg; Juventus face a tall order in seven-time champions Olympique Lyonnais and Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain in repeat of the 2016/2017 quarterfinals.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place from 22-23 March 2022 and the second leg, 30-31 March 2022.

UEFA UWCL 2021-22 semi-final draw:

The draw for the competition's semi-final also took place and will look as follows:

Real Madrid/Barcelona v Arsenal/Wolfsburg

Juventus/Lyon v Bayern/Paris